$0.36 EPS Expected for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Cimpress reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of CMPR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 71.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $173,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.