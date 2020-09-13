$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Kellogg posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. 2,121,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,032. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $6,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,833 shares of company stock valued at $39,963,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $86,583,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $68,495,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.