$0.97 EPS Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 606,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

