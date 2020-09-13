$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Visa reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.70. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $389.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

