$1.13 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.82.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

