$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $192,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.49. 466,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

