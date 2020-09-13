$1.86 EPS Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.13. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.73. 446,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,986. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.