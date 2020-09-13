-$2.61 EPS Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings per share of ($2.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.87) and the highest is ($1.08). Copa reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 206.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($7.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.21) to ($4.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copa by 31,015.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPA traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.37. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

