$20.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post sales of $20.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $17.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $84.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.75 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.66 billion to $87.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

LOW traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.89. 4,866,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.47. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $171.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $836,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

