209,722 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 209,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. EQT makes up 2.1% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in EQT by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

EQT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 4,217,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,879. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

