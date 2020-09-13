327,500 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Bought by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 327,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Cenovus Energy comprises 1.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 76,662 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,368,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 4,581,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,371. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.67.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

