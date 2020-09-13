4,334 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Global Payments by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Global Payments by 103.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,570. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.50. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

