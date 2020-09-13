$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the highest is $5.24 billion. Visa posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $21.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $21.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.12 billion to $25.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,438,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

