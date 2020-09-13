$757.48 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post $757.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $754.50 million to $760.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $732.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 84.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,166. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $94.17 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

