$9.27 Billion in Sales Expected for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will post $9.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.82 billion and the highest is $9.53 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $32.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $33.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.67 billion to $43.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $54.15. 4,841,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 228,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 153,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

