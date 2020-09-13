95,050 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,000 shares of company stock worth $17,718,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

