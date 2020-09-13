A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 0.56%.

AMRK opened at $33.15 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

