AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.70. 8,382,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.