ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

