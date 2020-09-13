Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACEL opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.