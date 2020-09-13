ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $722,631.75 and $10,637.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00026216 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,147,140 coins and its circulating supply is 85,005,130 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

