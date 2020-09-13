Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $151,979,000 after acquiring an additional 132,684 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the software company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.54.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.91 on Friday, reaching $471.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,296,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,232. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.08 and its 200-day moving average is $393.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

