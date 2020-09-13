Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.14.

AEIS stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

