Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 77.62%.

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

