Aegis Initiates Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Escalade from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Escalade has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $247.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Escalade’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $166,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert E. Griffin bought 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $72,229.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,965.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,155 shares of company stock worth $241,342 in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Escalade by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Escalade by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Escalade by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Escalade by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.