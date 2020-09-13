AIR LIQUIDE/ADR’s (AIQUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

AIQUY opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

