Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Airbus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.
OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
