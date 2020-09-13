Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Airbus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

