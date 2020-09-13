Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

ALIM opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

