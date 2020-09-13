All Sports Achieves Market Cap of $5.57 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $50.98. All Sports has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $197,758.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.04808501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $10.39 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

