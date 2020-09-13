Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Acquired by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,535 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 7.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,932. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.