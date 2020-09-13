Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.4% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $10.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,515.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,548.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,392.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

