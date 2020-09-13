American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.13.

AAL opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732,371 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 213,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 585,139 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,803,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 421,407 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

