AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One AmonD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and BitMart. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $108,692.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,484,534 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, BitMart, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

