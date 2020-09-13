Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by 65.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Amphenol stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $113.25. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

