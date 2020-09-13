Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,721. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

