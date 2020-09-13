Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a reduce rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.25 to $73.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an above average rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $80.00 to $97.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.75 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.64.

AAPL opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,967.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

