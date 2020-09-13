Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,201,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

