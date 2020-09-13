Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Northland Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.94.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $224.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,835.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $794,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

