AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,316 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $208,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.75. 2,694,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,882. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

