Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of ARCE opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $958.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

