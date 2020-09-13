Arconic’s (ARNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.89.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. Arconic has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 217,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.