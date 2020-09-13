Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 121.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,631.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Parks bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,655.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $220,730 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

