ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 28.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

ARR stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $636.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

