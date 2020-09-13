Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,698 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,518.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,147,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,762,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,899.5% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 297,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 287,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,686,000.

Shares of XSLV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. 374,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,090. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

