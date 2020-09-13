Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,635 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $4,496,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $163.00. 173,732 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

