Ashford Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,234,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,764,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 203,410 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,170. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $198.38. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.