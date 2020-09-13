Ashford Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.54.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,296,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.08 and a 200 day moving average of $393.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

