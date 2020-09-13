Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 41,684 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $378,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $120,118,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $55,683,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 20,243,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,396,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.82%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

