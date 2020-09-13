Ashford Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,381. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

