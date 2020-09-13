Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 98,228 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGN. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 4,617.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,447,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,439,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 672,005 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the first quarter worth about $1,438,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 1,674.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 500,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 472,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the second quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

Shares of GGN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.53. 810,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,246. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

About GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

